Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Acquires 8,469 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 635,482 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,469 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC owned about 0.30% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $21,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPEM. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 61.8% in the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $34.58. 757,808 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,963,879. The firm has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $32.06 and a 52 week high of $36.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.72 and its 200-day moving average is $34.33.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

