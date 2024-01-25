Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Acquires 107,577 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Free Report) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,753,692 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,577 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC owned about 4.27% of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF worth $33,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BSCS. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 2,145.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,502,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,327 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,426,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,622,000 after purchasing an additional 89,149 shares during the period. Eastern Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 1,420,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,504,000 after buying an additional 6,452 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,360,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,860,000 after buying an additional 217,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,056,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,731,000 after buying an additional 142,899 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $20.12. 80,539 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 556,904. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $19.07 and a 52 week high of $20.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.70.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.0685 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 22nd. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

