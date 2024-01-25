Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Increases Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 747,261 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 1.7% of Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $51,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,945,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 49,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,595,000 after buying an additional 14,714 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 3,432 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 512,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,500,000 after acquiring an additional 16,260 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWR stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $77.00. The company had a trading volume of 547,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,499,419. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.23 and its 200 day moving average is $72.59. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.66 and a fifty-two week high of $78.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

