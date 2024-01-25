iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Stock Holdings Lifted by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,776,873 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74,015 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 2.1% of Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.26% of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF worth $61,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 49,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. RCS Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. RCS Financial Planning LLC now owns 39,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 104,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,869,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 39,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:GOVT traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.70. The stock had a trading volume of 7,978,715 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.44.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.