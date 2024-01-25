Forum Financial Management LP Decreases Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Forum Financial Management LP reduced its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ETN. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Eaton during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Eaton during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Eaton from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Eaton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eaton in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Eaton from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.85.

In other news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 2,639 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.05, for a total transaction of $601,823.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,636 shares in the company, valued at $2,653,589.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETN traded up $3.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $244.96. 125,786 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,352,157. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $155.38 and a 52 week high of $246.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $235.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.78. The company has a market capitalization of $97.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.34, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.05.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.13. Eaton had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 13.24%. The business had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

