Humana (NYSE:HUM) Reaches New 52-Week Low After Earnings Miss

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $350.00 and last traded at $361.76, with a volume of 2850804 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $402.40.

The insurance provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.87). Humana had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 21.03%. The firm had revenue of $26.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.68%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $597.00 price target on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Humana from $580.00 to $586.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Humana from $593.00 to $575.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Humana from $599.00 to $579.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Humana has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $578.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Humana by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Humana by 0.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 0.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,906 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 19.0% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in Humana by 25.0% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 29,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,971,000 after purchasing an additional 5,964 shares during the period. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $43.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $467.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $477.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

