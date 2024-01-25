Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $413.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.34 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 30.16% and a return on equity of 7.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share.

Prosperity Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Thursday, hitting $64.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,696. The stock has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.27. Prosperity Bancshares has a 52 week low of $49.60 and a 52 week high of $78.76.

Prosperity Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.62%.

Insider Transactions at Prosperity Bancshares

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prosperity Bancshares

In other Prosperity Bancshares news, Director L. Jack Lord sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total value of $132,174.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,952,713.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PB. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,298,310 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $620,011,000 after acquiring an additional 40,530 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,888,314 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $506,826,000 after acquiring an additional 917,381 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,642,426 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $531,682,000 after acquiring an additional 290,029 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 325.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,390,076 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $173,711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,265,380 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,846,000 after acquiring an additional 43,584 shares during the last quarter. 81.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens reduced their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Prosperity Bancshares in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prosperity Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.27.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

Featured Articles

