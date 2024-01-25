Stifel Nicolaus Raises Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Price Target to $81.00

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $78.00 to $81.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.94% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Mondelez International from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Mondelez International from $89.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Argus upgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.33.

Mondelez International Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $74.35. 1,078,322 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,134,277. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $101.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.63. Mondelez International has a one year low of $60.75 and a one year high of $78.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.60.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $9.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.82 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 12.97%. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mondelez International will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mondelez International

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,338,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,318,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785,306 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 0.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,520,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,364,084,000 after acquiring an additional 401,413 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 2.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,791,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,875,681,000 after acquiring an additional 563,052 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 91,843.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 25,669,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,872,355,000 after buying an additional 25,641,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 116,165.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,389,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,884,000 after buying an additional 23,368,990 shares in the last quarter. 76.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

