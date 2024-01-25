Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Given New $200.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 12.92% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on PGR. UBS Group upped their target price on Progressive from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Progressive from $188.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James downgraded Progressive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Progressive from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Progressive from $203.00 to $199.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.56.

Get Progressive alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Progressive

Progressive Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of PGR traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $177.12. The company had a trading volume of 415,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,194,941. The stock has a market cap of $103.62 billion, a PE ratio of 38.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.48. Progressive has a 1-year low of $111.41 and a 1-year high of $182.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $16.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.10 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 4.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Progressive will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progressive

In related news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total transaction of $93,251.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,725,350.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 90,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.89, for a total value of $14,660,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 465,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,863,574.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 551 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total value of $93,251.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,725,350.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 114,862 shares of company stock worth $18,747,693 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Progressive

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PGR. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Progressive by 95.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 109.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Progressive in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new position in Progressive in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

About Progressive

(Get Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.