Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.25 EPS

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The airline reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 1.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS.

Shares of LUV stock traded down $0.48 on Thursday, reaching $30.63. 5,885,719 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,497,282. The company has a market capitalization of $18.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.51, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Southwest Airlines has a twelve month low of $21.91 and a twelve month high of $39.53.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is 96.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 247.5% during the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LUV shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $34.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. BNP Paribas cut Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “inline” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.65.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a total fleet of 770 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

