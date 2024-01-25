Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Price Target to $151.00

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $155.00 to $151.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 25.26% from the stock’s previous close.

SRPT has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $109.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $211.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $224.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $183.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRPT traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $120.55. The stock had a trading volume of 181,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,543,630. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a current ratio of 5.44. The company has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a PE ratio of -15.40 and a beta of 1.01. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $55.25 and a 12-month high of $159.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $96.59 and its 200-day moving average is $105.01.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.63) by $2.00. The business had revenue of $331.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.33 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 62.52% and a negative return on equity of 46.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.94) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -6.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Douglas S. Ingram bought 25,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $79.36 per share, with a total value of $2,001,856.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 390,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,974,763.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Douglas S. Ingram acquired 25,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $79.36 per share, for a total transaction of $2,001,856.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 390,307 shares in the company, valued at $30,974,763.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Barry purchased 50,000 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $78.81 per share, with a total value of $3,940,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,033,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SRPT. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 3,666.7% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 226 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 308.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 245 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 154.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. 91.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; and AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene.

