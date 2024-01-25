Royal Bank of Canada Trims Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Target Price to $36.00

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $43.00 to $36.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.04% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on PRTA. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Prothena from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Prothena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Prothena in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Prothena from $129.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.25.

NASDAQ PRTA traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $32.42. 106,824 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,079,813. Prothena has a 52 week low of $28.51 and a 52 week high of $79.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.83 and a beta of 0.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.72.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.64. Prothena had a negative net margin of 51.92% and a negative return on equity of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $84.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.85 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Prothena will post -2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Karin L. Walker sold 5,000 shares of Prothena stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $170,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 15,000 shares of company stock worth $525,950 over the last 90 days. 28.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in Prothena during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Prothena in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prothena by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Prothena by 99.0% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Prothena during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 97.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies to treat diseases caused by protein dysregulation in the United States. The company is involved in developing Birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; NNC6019 that completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis; and PRX005, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

