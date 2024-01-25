Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Given New $70.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $71.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.72% from the company’s current price.

ELS has been the subject of several other reports. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.72.

Get Equity LifeStyle Properties alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Equity LifeStyle Properties

Equity LifeStyle Properties Stock Up 1.0 %

Institutional Trading of Equity LifeStyle Properties

NYSE ELS traded up $0.66 on Thursday, reaching $66.21. The company had a trading volume of 300,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 931,603. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 1-year low of $60.47 and a 1-year high of $74.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.40 and its 200-day moving average is $68.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ELS. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 411,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,490,000 after buying an additional 6,096 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 48,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,431,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 44,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,153,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 153,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

(Get Free Report)

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of October 16, 2023, we own or have an interest in 450 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 171,707 sites.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.