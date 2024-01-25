Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH) Shares Purchased by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH – Free Report) by 23,523.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 300,259 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 298,988 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF comprises 2.9% of Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC owned 0.88% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF worth $86,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Socha Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Socha Financial Group LLC now owns 7,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,254,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of RYH stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.66. 74,775 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,174. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.50 and a 200 day moving average of $46.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.85. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $248.94 and a 1 year high of $304.15.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (RYH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US health care companies taken from the S&P 500 Index. RYH was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

