Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for General Dynamics (NYSE:GD)

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $300.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.59% from the company’s current price.

GD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $271.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank Of America (Bofa) upped their price target on General Dynamics from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on General Dynamics from $243.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.08.

Shares of General Dynamics stock traded up $2.93 on Thursday, hitting $264.11. 663,610 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,283,645. General Dynamics has a one year low of $202.35 and a one year high of $265.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $251.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $235.92. The company has a market capitalization of $72.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.70.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $11.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.39 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 17.13%. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Dynamics will post 12.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other General Dynamics news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 33,200 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $7,913,884.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 113,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,011,850.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its position in General Dynamics by 411.5% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 133 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 153.7% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 137 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

