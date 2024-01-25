AR Asset Management Inc. Has $5.36 Million Stock Holdings in Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

AR Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 237,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Tanger accounts for about 1.5% of AR Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. AR Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tanger were worth $5,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SKT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Tanger by 151.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in Tanger during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Tanger during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Tanger by 84.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Tanger by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on SKT. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tanger in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Compass Point downgraded shares of Tanger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Tanger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Steven B. Tanger sold 75,000 shares of Tanger stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $1,875,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,126,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,185,844.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Steven B. Tanger sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $1,875,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,126,983 shares in the company, valued at $28,185,844.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven B. Tanger sold 64,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $1,637,406.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,062,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,100,660.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tanger Stock Performance

Tanger stock traded up $0.28 on Thursday, hitting $27.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 673,753. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. Tanger Inc. has a one year low of $17.22 and a one year high of $28.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.83.

Tanger Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Tanger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 119.54%.

Tanger Profile

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT), a leading operator of upscale open-air outlet centers, fully or partially owns and/or manages a portfolio of 37 centers, including the newly opened Tanger Outlets Nashville. Tanger's operating centers, which comprise over 14 million square feet, are located in 20 states and in Canada and are leased to over 2,900 stores operated by more than 700 different brand name companies.

