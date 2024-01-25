AR Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH)

AR Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mad River Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,688,000. New South Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Howard Hughes in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,706,000. Independent Investors Inc. purchased a new position in Howard Hughes in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,188,000. Finally, Bernzott Capital Advisors purchased a new position in Howard Hughes in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,981,000. 94.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Howard Hughes from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd.

Shares of HHH traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $82.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,320. Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.42 and a 1 year high of $89.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 1.53.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.30). Howard Hughes had a negative net margin of 45.57% and a negative return on equity of 0.06%. The business had revenue of $268.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.43 million. On average, analysts predict that Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Howard Hughes news, insider Zachary Winick sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.70, for a total value of $30,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,126.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Zachary Winick sold 400 shares of Howard Hughes stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.70, for a total transaction of $30,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,126.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage bought 41,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $66.19 per share, for a total transaction of $2,738,876.01. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,627,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,166,771,836.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 589,726 shares of company stock valued at $42,234,916 and sold 1,758 shares valued at $144,604. Insiders own 33.00% of the company’s stock.

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and mixed-use properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment owns retail, office, multi-family, hospitality, and other operating properties and investments primarily located in Houston, Texas; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.

