Ieq Capital LLC Has $5.13 Million Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Ieq Capital LLC cut its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 918 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $5,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summitry LLC grew its position in Charles Schwab by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 926,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,839,000 after acquiring an additional 13,823 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 64.5% in the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 88,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,863,000 after acquiring an additional 34,749 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the third quarter valued at about $909,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Main Street Research LLC grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 58.2% during the third quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 368,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,257,000 after purchasing an additional 135,715 shares in the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total transaction of $257,960.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,611 shares in the company, valued at $2,425,533.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Charles Schwab news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total transaction of $174,975.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,338,122.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total transaction of $257,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,425,533.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,484 shares of company stock worth $1,858,159. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of SCHW traded up $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $63.69. 527,330 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,216,597. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.03. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $45.00 and a 12 month high of $81.96.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 22.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 39.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SCHW shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.69.

View Our Latest Report on SCHW

About Charles Schwab

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.