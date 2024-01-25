Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC) Shares Purchased by Black Swift Group LLC

Black Swift Group LLC increased its position in shares of Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC – Free Report) by 970.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 972,370 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 881,570 shares during the period. Black Swift Group LLC’s holdings in Eagle Point Credit were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ECC. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 63.2% in the 2nd quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 17,452 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 6,758 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 64,062 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 14,407 shares in the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc lifted its holdings in Eagle Point Credit by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 43,906 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 3,252 shares in the last quarter. Summitry LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Point Credit during the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Eagle Point Credit by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 52,108 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 8,252 shares during the period. 26.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Eagle Point Credit stock remained flat at $10.13 on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 208,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,672. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.87. Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.60 and a 12 month high of $11.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $557.66 million, a PE ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Eagle Point Credit ( NYSE:ECC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The investment management company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $36.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.45 million. Eagle Point Credit had a net margin of 74.56% and a return on equity of 14.49%. Equities research analysts forecast that Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Eagle Point Credit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.33%.

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

