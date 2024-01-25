The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Acquired by AR Asset Management Inc.

AR Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 172,130 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola comprises 2.7% of AR Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. AR Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $9,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 16.7% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 12,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 41.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 149,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,255,000 after buying an additional 43,680 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 385.3% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 19,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 15,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 11.9% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,840,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,115,000 after buying an additional 301,804 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,028 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total value of $5,259,400.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,291,503.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Henrique Braun sold 52,696 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total value of $3,002,091.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,715.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 92,028 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total value of $5,259,400.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,291,503.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 236,752 shares of company stock valued at $13,696,665 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KO. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com cut Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.87.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $58.76. The stock had a trading volume of 3,290,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,307,225. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $254.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.57. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $51.55 and a fifty-two week high of $64.99.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.44% and a net margin of 23.92%. The business had revenue of $11.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.45 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

