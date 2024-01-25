Black Swift Group LLC Purchases Shares of 5,000 Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,000 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Best Buy by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,885,308 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $773,724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409,006 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $161,121,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Best Buy by 1,079.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,330,700 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $104,154,000 after buying an additional 1,217,900 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Best Buy during the first quarter valued at $99,081,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 1,155.7% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,054,536 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $84,584,000 after acquiring an additional 970,559 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBY stock traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $74.71. 1,131,418 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,396,652. The stock has a market cap of $16.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.69. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.30 and a 52-week high of $93.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The technology retailer reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $9.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.90 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 49.13%. The business’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 12th were paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 11th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.45%.

In other news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 48,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $3,633,463.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 253,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,020,485.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 110,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $8,544,998.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 19,566,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,506,617,266. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 48,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $3,633,463.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 253,370 shares in the company, valued at $19,020,485.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 686,796 shares of company stock valued at $52,374,450. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Best Buy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.43.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

