Black Swift Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Black Swift Group LLC decreased its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 87.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,850 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 27,400 shares during the period. Black Swift Group LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Target in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Tower View Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Target by 82.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its holdings in Target by 150.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 213 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Target in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Target in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Target Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of TGT traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $140.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 531,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,180,802. The business has a fifty day moving average of $137.46 and a 200 day moving average of $126.51. The company has a market cap of $64.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.12. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $102.93 and a 1 year high of $181.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Target Dividend Announcement

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 3.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 56.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Target from $161.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Target from $117.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Target from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Target from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Tigress Financial cut their price target on Target from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Target has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.62.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TGT

Insider Transactions at Target

In other Target news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total value of $522,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,451 shares in the company, valued at $5,019,778.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,354,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total transaction of $522,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,019,778.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,000 shares of company stock worth $3,127,520 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.