Black Swift Group LLC Has $680,000 Holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Black Swift Group LLC lowered its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Free Report) by 79.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 50,820 shares during the quarter. Black Swift Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF were worth $680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XME. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 17,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. SSI Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 42.7% in the third quarter. SSI Investment Management LLC now owns 80,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,210,000 after purchasing an additional 24,001 shares during the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd bought a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,749,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 11.2% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:XME traded down $0.73 during trading on Thursday, hitting $56.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,190,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,705,046. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 12 month low of $44.17 and a 12 month high of $61.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.41 and its 200 day moving average is $53.11.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.