Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Sold by Black Swift Group LLC

Black Swift Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 47.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,770 shares during the quarter. Black Swift Group LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in O. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 8,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Realty Income by 24.5% during the third quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income in the third quarter worth about $631,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Realty Income in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Finally, Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Realty Income by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 41,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. 78.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Bank of America downgraded Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $67.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Scotiabank downgraded Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $61.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.91.

Realty Income Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of O traded up $0.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $55.25. 1,962,836 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,980,000. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $45.03 and a twelve month high of $68.85. The stock has a market cap of $40.00 billion, a PE ratio of 41.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.67). Realty Income had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $999.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a feb 24 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2565 per share. This represents a yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 233.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total transaction of $199,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $603,418.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,250 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

