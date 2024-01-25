Financial Advisory Partners LLC Has $2.60 Million Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Financial Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,148 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 220.7% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 201.3% during the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NKE traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $100.63. 2,122,121 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,382,242. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $109.49 and a 200-day moving average of $104.90. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.66 and a 52 week high of $131.31. The stock has a market cap of $153.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.46, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.74.

NIKE Increases Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.41% and a net margin of 10.28%. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 43.27%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $1,190,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,323,584. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NKE shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on NIKE from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on NIKE from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on NIKE from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Williams Trading upgraded NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $91.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.62.

Get Our Latest Research Report on NKE

NIKE Company Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.