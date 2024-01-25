Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Purchased by Financial Advisory Partners LLC

Financial Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,661 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the quarter. Financial Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 136,460.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 205,396,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,698,392,000 after acquiring an additional 205,245,648 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $154,377,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 88.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,248,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,257,000 after acquiring an additional 584,672 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $115,072,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,411,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,596,000 after buying an additional 376,138 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VB stock traded up $0.63 on Thursday, reaching $208.92. 487,035 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 786,202. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $216.57. The company has a market capitalization of $47.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $204.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.60.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

