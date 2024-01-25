iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Nottingham Advisors Inc.

Nottingham Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 325,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 943 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 3.8% of Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $27,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 107,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,117,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 23,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 3,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 12,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IJR stock traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $105.90. 634,929 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,782,762. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $102.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.07. The company has a market cap of $73.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $87.32 and a one year high of $110.55.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.