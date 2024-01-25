Canadian National Railway (CNI) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 6th

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of 0.638 per share by the transportation company on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58.

Canadian National Railway has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.3% per year over the last three years. Canadian National Railway has a dividend payout ratio of 35.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Canadian National Railway to earn $6.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.34 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.1%.

NYSE CNI traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $123.47. 188,983 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,051,094. The business’s 50 day moving average is $121.14 and its 200-day moving average is $115.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.72. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $103.96 and a 12-month high of $127.43.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.03). Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 33.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNI. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Canadian National Railway during the first quarter worth about $270,000. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the first quarter worth approximately $267,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 18.9% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the first quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CNI shares. Stephens raised their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$172.00 to C$170.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities downgraded Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.20.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

