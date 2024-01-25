Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th.

Trustmark has a payout ratio of 39.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Trustmark to earn $2.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.0%.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMK traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.00. 25,402 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 268,641. Trustmark has a 1 year low of $18.96 and a 1 year high of $30.92. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.77.

Trustmark ( NASDAQ:TRMK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $189.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.63 million. Trustmark had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Trustmark will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Trustmark in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Trustmark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 208.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc acquired a new position in shares of Trustmark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 315.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,390 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.26% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Trustmark from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Trustmark from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Trustmark in a research note on Monday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.50.

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.

