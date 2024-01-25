Financial Connections Group Inc. Takes $74,000 Position in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF)

Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $11,831,000. Cora Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cora Capital Advisors LLC now owns 417,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,354,000 after purchasing an additional 84,156 shares during the period. Sharkey Howes & Javer acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $6,322,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,183,000. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $4,146,000.

T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:TCAF traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $28.05. The stock had a trading volume of 94,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,484. T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $23.95 and a 1-year high of $28.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.04.

T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF Profile

The T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (TCAF) is an exchange-traded fund. The fund’s investment portfolio concentrates primarily on large cap equity. TCAF is an actively managed fund that pursues higher quality stocks of US large-cap companies that are perceived to have above average potential for capital growth.

