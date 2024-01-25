Financial Connections Group Inc. Sells 2,782 Shares of T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TBUX)

Financial Connections Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TBUX – Free Report) by 19.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,782 shares during the quarter. T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF makes up about 0.7% of Financial Connections Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Financial Connections Group Inc. owned about 0.50% of T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $424,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $736,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 16,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $873,000.

T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $49.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,582. The company has a market capitalization of $112.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.03. T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $48.40 and a one year high of $49.59.

The T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (TBUX) is an exchange-traded fund. The ETF currently has 53.48m in AUM and 293 holdings. TBUX is an actively-managed fund that invests in a diversified portfolio of investment-grade fixed income securities, targeting an effective duration of 1.5 years or less.

