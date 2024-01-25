Financial Connections Group Inc. Sells 196,105 Shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA)

Financial Connections Group Inc. lessened its position in JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA – Free Report) by 86.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196,105 shares during the period. JPMorgan Active Value ETF comprises about 2.0% of Financial Connections Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Financial Connections Group Inc. owned 0.36% of JPMorgan Active Value ETF worth $1,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JAVA. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Active Value ETF during the first quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in JPMorgan Active Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $202,000.

Shares of JAVA stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $55.34. The stock had a trading volume of 22,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,021. The stock has a market cap of $485.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.41 and a 200 day moving average of $53.08. JPMorgan Active Value ETF has a 12-month low of $48.47 and a 12-month high of $56.00.

The JPMorgan Active Value ETF (JAVA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of US large-cap value stocks selected based on proprietary fundamental analysis. JAVA was launched on Oct 4, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

