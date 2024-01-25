Nottingham Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 395 shares during the period. Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 37,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 12,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $828,000. Avalon Trust Co boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 821.7% in the second quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $153,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFAV stock traded up $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $68.85. The stock had a trading volume of 479,891 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.43 and its 200-day moving average is $67.07. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $64.68 and a 52-week high of $76.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.60.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

