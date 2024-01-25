Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ) Position Increased by Nottingham Advisors Inc.

Nottingham Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Free Report) by 400.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRFZ. Barrett & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 403.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 403.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Finally, Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period.

PRFZ stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $36.47. The company had a trading volume of 47,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,063. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a 1 year low of $30.29 and a 1 year high of $38.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.1202 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (PRFZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1500 index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of 1,500 small- and mid-cap companies in the US that are selected using fundamental metrics. PRFZ was launched on Sep 20, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

