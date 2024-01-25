Black Swift Group LLC Purchases Shares of 25,000 AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP)

Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 5.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in AppLovin by 99.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in AppLovin by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 14,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AppLovin in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

Get AppLovin alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on APP shares. Benchmark increased their target price on AppLovin from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. UBS Group raised their price objective on AppLovin from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Wedbush raised their price objective on AppLovin from $48.00 to $58.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AppLovin from $40.00 to $43.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on AppLovin from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.31.

Insider Transactions at AppLovin

In related news, Director Craig Scott Billings sold 5,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total value of $221,568.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Craig Scott Billings sold 5,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total transaction of $221,568.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Arash Adam Foroughi sold 325,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total transaction of $12,857,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,088,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,425,886.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,337,662 shares of company stock worth $51,027,923. Corporate insiders own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of APP traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $44.07. The stock had a trading volume of 550,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,786,073. AppLovin Co. has a twelve month low of $11.69 and a twelve month high of $45.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.17.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $864.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.43 million. AppLovin had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 3.46%. On average, analysts anticipate that AppLovin Co. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

AppLovin Profile

(Free Report)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which primarily distributes streaming video for content companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.