16,000 Shares in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Bought by Black Swift Group LLC

Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 16,000 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,479,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WYNN. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the third quarter worth about $547,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the third quarter valued at about $415,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Wynn Resorts by 2.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 209,560 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $19,365,000 after purchasing an additional 4,930 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,087 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 5.9% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 5,344 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

Wynn Resorts Stock Performance

WYNN stock traded up $2.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $96.33. 1,059,578 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,971,861. The company has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,178.77 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.17. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 12 month low of $81.65 and a 12 month high of $117.86.

Wynn Resorts Dividend Announcement

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The casino operator reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 0.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 87.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.20) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 1,250.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WYNN has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. HSBC started coverage on Wynn Resorts in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Bank Of America (Bofa) lifted their price target on Wynn Resorts from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Wynn Resorts in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wynn Resorts has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.25.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Wynn Resorts

Insider Activity at Wynn Resorts

In other Wynn Resorts news, CFO Julie Cameron-Doe sold 4,407 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total value of $419,810.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,418,618.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Julie Cameron-Doe sold 4,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total transaction of $419,810.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,380 shares in the company, valued at $6,418,618.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 11,451 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total value of $1,090,822.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,227,705.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 47,250 shares of company stock valued at $4,495,661. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.