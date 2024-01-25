61,325 Shares in Panagram AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:CLOX) Purchased by Black Swift Group LLC

Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Panagram AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:CLOX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 61,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,552,000.
Separately, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Panagram AAA CLO ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $506,000.
Panagram AAA CLO ETF Price Performance
Shares of CLOX stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.43. 8,772 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,716. Panagram AAA CLO ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.02 and a fifty-two week high of $25.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.34.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Panagram AAA CLO ETF
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Abbott Laboratories on track for new highs in 2024
- How to Invest in the Entertainment Industry
- Super Micro Computer hits record high ahead of its earnings
- Why Consider Investing in Nanotechnology Stocks
- The EV bubble burst: Tesla looks to the future but wait to buy in
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Panagram AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:CLOX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Panagram AAA CLO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Panagram AAA CLO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.