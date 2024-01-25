61,325 Shares in Panagram AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:CLOX) Purchased by Black Swift Group LLC

Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Panagram AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:CLOX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 61,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,552,000.

Separately, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Panagram AAA CLO ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $506,000.

Panagram AAA CLO ETF Price Performance

Shares of CLOX stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.43. 8,772 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,716. Panagram AAA CLO ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.02 and a fifty-two week high of $25.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.34.

