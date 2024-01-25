Black Swift Group LLC Acquires 52,000 Shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Black Swift Group LLC raised its position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report) by 742.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,000 shares during the period. Black Swift Group LLC’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $1,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in U. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Unity Software by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,022,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,053,000 after buying an additional 552,115 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Unity Software by 71,678.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 11,384,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,324,000 after purchasing an additional 11,368,842 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Unity Software by 1.8% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,191,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,683,000 after purchasing an additional 147,552 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Unity Software in the fourth quarter worth approximately $157,766,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 2,365.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,420,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,545,000 after acquiring an additional 4,241,060 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Unity Software alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

U has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Unity Software from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Unity Software from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Macquarie lowered shares of Unity Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.88.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David Helgason sold 643,365 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total value of $16,193,497.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,451,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,733,089.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Unity Software news, insider Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total value of $1,440,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,162,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,652,748.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Helgason sold 643,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total transaction of $16,193,497.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,451,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,733,089.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,033,254 shares of company stock valued at $30,043,404. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of U traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $33.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,272,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,843,703. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. Unity Software Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.20 and a 12-month high of $50.08. The stock has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a PE ratio of -14.24 and a beta of 2.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.76 and its 200 day moving average is $34.60.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.10. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 42.31% and a negative return on equity of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $544.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.48 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Unity Software Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Unity Software

(Free Report)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding U? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.