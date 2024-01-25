Black Swift Group LLC Invests $2.31 Million in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL)

Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 114,770 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,309,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,224 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 4.7% in the second quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 11,411 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 77,628 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 22,932 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epiq Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 202,169 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. 39.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oaktree Specialty Lending alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OCSL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley downgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oaktree Specialty Lending has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.38.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of OCSL traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.46. The company had a trading volume of 147,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,259. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a 1-year low of $17.70 and a 1-year high of $21.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.04.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The credit services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.01). Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 31.70%. The firm had revenue of $101.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.62 dividend. This is an increase from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.56%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is presently 138.36%.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company. The fund specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OCSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.