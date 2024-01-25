21,295 Shares in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP) Purchased by Black Swift Group LLC

Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 21,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,150,000. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF comprises 1.0% of Black Swift Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Black Swift Group LLC owned approximately 0.08% of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of XOP. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Main Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 1,207.1% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 517.4% in the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the third quarter worth $107,000.

XOP traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $131.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,722,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,671,840. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a 12 month low of $114.16 and a 12 month high of $154.66. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $135.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.25.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

