Financial Advisory Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Financial Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $3,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its position in Texas Instruments by 2.7% during the third quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 28,759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,573,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the period. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 4,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 764,151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $121,492,000 after buying an additional 20,737 shares in the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:TXN traded down $1.44 on Thursday, hitting $168.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,558,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,419,783. The stock has a market cap of $153.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 5.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.07. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $139.48 and a 1 year high of $188.12.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 40.56% and a net margin of 37.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. Analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.65%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total value of $1,789,627.49. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,319.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group upgraded Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $170.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.68.

View Our Latest Report on Texas Instruments

About Texas Instruments

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.