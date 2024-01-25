Financial Advisory Partners LLC Acquires 22,347 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Financial Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 298,850 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,347 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 9.2% of Financial Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Financial Advisory Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $22,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VCIT. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7,691.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 28,146,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,148,000 after acquiring an additional 27,785,147 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 63,854,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,046,389,000 after buying an additional 4,485,896 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 17,339,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,848,000 after buying an additional 3,759,000 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 81,144.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,995,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,991,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capula Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $189,785,000.

Shares of VCIT stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $80.53. 2,011,695 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,154,248. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $73.78 and a 12 month high of $81.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.93.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.2754 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

