STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor producer reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 25.15%. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.

STMicroelectronics Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of STMicroelectronics stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $45.75. 1,948,910 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,806,836. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. STMicroelectronics has a twelve month low of $37.21 and a twelve month high of $55.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on STMicroelectronics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. UBS Group raised STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised STMicroelectronics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (down from $50.00) on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, STMicroelectronics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On STMicroelectronics

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in STMicroelectronics by 8.3% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in STMicroelectronics by 3.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,191 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in STMicroelectronics by 1.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,182 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in STMicroelectronics by 3.1% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,356 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in STMicroelectronics by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 40,039 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. 5.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

