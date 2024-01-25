RPC (NYSE:RES) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

RPC (NYSE:RES – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $394.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.22 million. RPC had a return on equity of 27.38% and a net margin of 14.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS.

RPC Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:RES traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,289,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,572,676. RPC has a 12 month low of $6.34 and a 12 month high of $10.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.11 and its 200 day moving average is $7.94.

RPC Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. RPC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RES. Citigroup increased their target price on RPC from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on RPC in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RES. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in RPC by 219.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,203,185 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,134,000 after buying an additional 2,200,276 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in RPC by 14.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,644,518 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $66,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,773 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in RPC by 8.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,745,769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $88,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,630 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in RPC by 17.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,917,560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,505,000 after purchasing an additional 866,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of RPC by 337.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,030,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,121,000 after acquiring an additional 794,755 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.53% of the company’s stock.

RPC Company Profile

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. It operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services segment offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

