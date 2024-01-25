Financial Advisory Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Financial Advisory Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 896 shares during the quarter. Financial Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Operose Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 314.3% in the 2nd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. CGC Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,416.7% during the third quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 833.3% during the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Family Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 139.7% during the 4th quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $2.12 on Thursday, reaching $448.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,259,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,222,632. The stock has a market cap of $358.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $349.76 and a fifty-two week high of $449.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $429.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $413.07.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

