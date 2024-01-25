Black Swift Group LLC Sells 17,591 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Black Swift Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 540,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,591 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises approximately 10.5% of Black Swift Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Black Swift Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $32,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wallington Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 11.3% in the second quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 9,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the period. DAGCO Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $297,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $246,000. SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 34,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 6,372 shares during the period. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 121.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 27,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 14,884 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPYG traded up $0.40 on Thursday, reaching $68.35. The company had a trading volume of 547,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,024,721. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.33 and its 200 day moving average is $62.02. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $50.98 and a 52-week high of $68.56.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

