Black Swift Group LLC Acquires New Position in Panagram BBB-B CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:CLOZ)

Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in Panagram BBB-B CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:CLOZ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 238,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,247,000. Panagram BBB-B CLO ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Black Swift Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Black Swift Group LLC owned 8.24% of Panagram BBB-B CLO ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in Panagram BBB-B CLO ETF by 659.6% during the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 81,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 71,171 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Panagram BBB-B CLO ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $687,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Panagram BBB-B CLO ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $10,063,000.

Panagram BBB-B CLO ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Panagram BBB-B CLO ETF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.70. 24,179 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,551. Panagram BBB-B CLO ETF has a one year low of $24.73 and a one year high of $26.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.17.

About Panagram BBB-B CLO ETF

The Panagram Bbb-B Clo ETF (CLOZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in USD-denominated collateralized loan obligations of any maturity that are rated between BBB+ and B-. CLOZ was launched on Jan 24, 2023 and is managed by Panagram.

