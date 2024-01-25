Black Swift Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Black Swift Group LLC increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 118,000 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares during the quarter. Freeport-McMoRan makes up approximately 1.4% of Black Swift Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Black Swift Group LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $4,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 98,120.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 11,353,320 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $454,133,000 after buying an additional 11,341,761 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,698,016 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $355,838,000 after buying an additional 4,410,429 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 59,495,524 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,379,818,000 after acquiring an additional 3,630,991 shares in the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1,678.9% during the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 2,098,587 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $209,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 84.1% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,898,486 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $155,943,000 after buying an additional 1,780,804 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $39.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,954,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,194,231. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.83 and a 1-year high of $46.48. The company has a market cap of $56.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.85.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.27%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Eight Capital set a $55.00 target price on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $41.00 to $48.50 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.38.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

