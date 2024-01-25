MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Shares Bought by Black Swift Group LLC

Black Swift Group LLC lifted its stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 133.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the period. MGM Resorts International comprises about 1.3% of Black Swift Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Black Swift Group LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $3,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. 66.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other MGM Resorts International news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.82, for a total value of $1,344,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 227,674 shares in the company, valued at $10,204,348.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,695 shares in the company, valued at $2,866,275. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.82, for a total value of $1,344,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 227,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,204,348.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,000 shares of company stock worth $2,229,100 over the last three months. 2.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MGM traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $43.54. 1,460,152 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,195,617. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.73. MGM Resorts International has a 52 week low of $34.12 and a 52 week high of $51.35. The firm has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 2.21.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.12. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.39) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MGM Resorts International declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 8th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 14.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

MGM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC began coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MGM Resorts International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.35.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

