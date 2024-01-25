Nottingham Advisors Inc. Sells 360 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 45,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for 1.6% of Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $11,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $1.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $316.33. The stock had a trading volume of 330,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,565,937. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $221.56 and a 1 year high of $318.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $298.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $283.09. The stock has a market cap of $80.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.